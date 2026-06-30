Syrsky: Defense Forces destroy several times more invaders than they lose, not enough for turning point

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Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky believes that for a turning point in the war, it is necessary for the Defense Forces to be able to go on the offensive in the main sectors of the front and liberate 20 km per day.

"We continue to destroy them (the invaders – IF-U), we destroy them several times more than we lose. We have advantages in some areas, we are indeed conducting offensive operations and conducting them successfully. But at the same time, this is clearly not enough for a turning point. Now, when we are advancing in the main sectors, like 18-20 km per day, then it can definitely be said that we have broken the situation at its root," Syrsky said in an interview with TSN, shown on Tuesday.

He noted that the program of the state defense order of Russia indicates that the enemy is not preparing for the cessation of the war.

"We must not forget that virtually their entire industry has been shifted onto military tracks, and the enemy has an advantage and continues to increase the number of ballistic, cruise, and aviation missiles of all types; they are increasing the production of missiles for air defense, and an increase in the output of military aviation, combat aircraft, and helicopters is planned. That is, we know their state defense order for 2026, so they are preparing to continue the war; there are no signs that they have reduced production and are preparing for any other actions or for peace," the Commander-in-Chief said.

At the same time, Syrsky noted that thanks to long-range strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invaders were unable to reach the announced production of a thousand Shahed-type drones per day.

The Commander-in-Chief suggests that the Russian Federation may declare a general mobilization, but only "as a last resort" and "probably after the elections."

"This is one of the last tools up their sleeve. Because they cannot endlessly hide the reality of this war from Putin – the de-occupation of territories, the isolation of Crimea, the destruction of defense enterprises, the stalling and reduction of offensive operations. They hide this from Putin, but it is impossible to do it endlessly, and eventually they will have to face this reality. Then a decision will arise – either we go to negotiations, or we escalate. We cannot think for the enemy, we can create all the conditions for them to do so. Therefore, this is our task, the task of the Armed Forces – to destroy the enemy, liberate our territory, and do everything so that our enemy makes precisely such decisions," Syrsky said.