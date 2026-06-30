Budanov: stable security, growing economy will create preconditions for Ukrainians' return

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Maryna Zgarda

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov believes that the preconditions for the return of a "serious number" of Ukrainians to their homeland are several things, in particular, the security situation and a stable economy.

Budanov stated this during an online speech at the Unity Forum, organized by the Civil-Military Movement, in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"In order for people to return, it is necessary to have several things. Among them, in my opinion, the most important are a stable security situation and a stable, working, developing economy," said the Head of the Office of the President.

Budanov believes that "then this will create the preconditions for the actual return of a serious number of citizens back."