Budanov: political processes on pause as long as war continues, per Constitution

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Maryna Zgarda

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reminded that during the war, political processes are "on pause," and also emphasized that unity is the key to the state's survival.

Budanov stated this during an online speech at the Unity Forum, organized by the Civil-Military Movement, in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"Unity is the foundation of the state, it is the key to the survival of the state in our time. Unity is a single whole, single rules that unite our entire state, all its citizens, regardless of their nationality," said the Head of the Office of the President.

When asked where the line of political struggle lies, after which it begins to harm the country, Budanov said: "Everything is very simple. As long as the war continues, political processes are at least on pause. This is what the Constitution says, the day of which we all honored together a few days ago."

Budanov was also asked whether the word "unity" had become a way to avoid criticism during the war. He dismissed this notion.

"Absolutely not. The issue of unity has always been relevant for the Ukrainian state, and for the last 400 years, it has always been the most important thing that was lacking. And, unfortunately, instances in our history showed that when there is no unity in the state, the state ceases to exist. So the conclusion is simple – unity is the key to the existence of the state," Budanov noted.

Separately, Budanov emphasized the importance of preserving history, without which, as the Head of the Office of the President stressed, there is no future. He also reminded that Moscow was created by Kyivan Rus.