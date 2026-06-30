Interfax-Ukraine
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20:33 30.06.2026

Syrsky: signs of enemy exhaustion observed, activity drops by one third

2 min read
Syrsky: signs of enemy exhaustion observed, activity drops by one third
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

The number of main directions where the Russian invaders are conducting active offensive operations has decreased from 13 to four, notes Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"If previously there were 13 directions, now we can speak of seven directions. And even among these 7, we can single out, in principle, four such main directions… If, for example, we consider the number of daily offensive attacking assault actions per day, if the density is high enough, 250, on average 260-240 actions, then almost 45, sometimes 50% are the offensive operations of our units. That is, the enemy's activity has decreased significantly. I won't say by half, but by one third for sure," Syrsky said in an interview with TSN, shown on Tuesday.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the enemy still outweighs Ukrainian troops in terms of numbers, forces, and assets. Instead, he noted that the Defense Forces are conducting a complex of measures to paralyze the enemy's logistics and the work of their rear, to prevent the transfer of enemy troops between sectors of the front, and to destroy their warehouses, which has changed the situation in favor of the Defense Forces.

"We know that they currently have huge problems with providing fuel for their military equipment… The use of artillery has also decreased – I mean the number of ammunition used daily. If previously the ratio between us and the enemy in the number of ammunition used was 1 to 2.4, to 2.6, somewhere within these limits, now it is 1.6-1.8 on average. That is, this is again the work of the middle strike," Syrsky said.

At the same time, according to him, the situation at the front remains difficult and it would be wrong to underestimate the enemy. "At the same time, thanks to the actions of our troops, thanks to detailed planning of operations, containing the enemy in the main directions, increasing the efficiency of troops, and increasing enemy losses in the main sectors of the front where active hostilities take place, we can state that certain signs of their exhaustion are observed," Syrsky said.

Tags: #war #situation

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