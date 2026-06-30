Interfax-Ukraine
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20:28 30.06.2026

Syrsky: Defense Forces liberate nearly 670 sq km since start of year

2 min read
Syrsky: Defense Forces liberate nearly 670 sq km since start of year
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

In May, the Defense Forces liberated 100 sq km more of Ukrainian territory than they lost, and since the beginning of the current year 2026, nearly 670 sq km have already been liberated, notes Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"We are containing the enemy in the main directions… We must not forget that the enemy outweighs us in forces and assets, and they are conducting an offensive operation, a strategically offensive operation. We are containing their offensive in the main directions, their actions, and striking where we see that their defense is weak. We are conducting, of course, offensive operations. And thanks to such a combined active defense, we are achieving success. Indeed, in May, our gain, the liberation of territory, exceeded by 100 sq km the territory we lost," Syrsky said in an interview with TSN, shown on Tuesday.

According to him, the 2025 campaign envisaged the gradual depletion of the enemy's main groupings, increasing their losses, and making it impossible to continue their offensive in all operational-strategic directions, "which, in principle, we managed to do."

"And thus, since the beginning of 2026, we have moved to active operations in some directions, as a result of which, as of today, since the beginning of the year, we have managed to liberate nearly over 670 sq km of our territory," Syrsky added.

 

Tags: #war #situation

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