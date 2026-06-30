Russia drops seven air bombs on Zaporizhzhia in 1.5 hours: two killed, 15 injured

Photo: https://t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

Within an hour and a half, the Russians dropped seven guided air bombs on Zaporizhia: two people were killed and 15 were injured.

As reported by Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, a 62-year-old and a 45-year-old man were killed.

"Fifteen residents of the regional center, aged 47 to 87, required medical assistance due to shrapnel wounds, concussions, and injuries. A 76-year-old woman has been hospitalized in serious condition," the post reads.