Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:47 30.06.2026

Russia drops seven air bombs on Zaporizhzhia in 1.5 hours: two killed, 15 injured

1 min read
Russia drops seven air bombs on Zaporizhzhia in 1.5 hours: two killed, 15 injured
Photo: https://t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

Within an hour and a half, the Russians dropped seven guided air bombs on Zaporizhia: two people were killed and 15 were injured.

As reported by Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, a 62-year-old and a 45-year-old man were killed.

"Fifteen residents of the regional center, aged 47 to 87, required medical assistance due to shrapnel wounds, concussions, and injuries. A 76-year-old woman has been hospitalized in serious condition," the post reads.

Tags: #victims #shelling #zaporizhia

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