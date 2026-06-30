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19:39 30.06.2026

Kyiv fines two lyceum employees for violating language law – language ombudsman

2 min read
Kyiv fines two lyceum employees for violating language law – language ombudsman
Photo: https://mova-ombudsman.gov.ua/

State Language Protection Commissioner Olena Ivanovska has applied administrative penalties in the form of fines to two pedagogical workers of a Kyiv lyceum for violating the requirements of the law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of Ukrainian as the State Language."

As reported on the Facebook page of the language ombudsman on Tuesday, the violation was established based on the results of state control over the application of the state language, which was carried out by the commissioner's representative, Ihor Spiridonov.

"The ground for exercising state control was an appeal from a citizen, to which audio recordings were attached, documenting the use of the aggressor state's language by pedagogical workers during the educational process in the lower grades of the lyceum. During the review of the materials, a violation of the requirements of part one of Article 21 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Ensuring the Functioning of Ukrainian as the State Language' was established, according to which the language of the educational process is the state language," the report says.

Based on the results of the review of the materials, the Commissioner applied an administrative penalty to each of the pedagogical workers in the form of a fine in the amount of UAH 3,400.

The report does not specify which educational institution is involved.

At the same time, Spiridonov noted that this is not the first case of documenting violations of language legislation in general secondary education institutions of Kyiv during the 2025/26 academic year.

"The applied fines have a preventive value and once again remind all pedagogical workers that the use of the aggressor state's language during the educational process is unacceptable, and violation of the legislation on the state language entails inevitable accountability," he emphasized.

Tags: #school #language #fine

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