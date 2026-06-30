Zelenskyy: some communities lag in resilience plan preparations, personnel conclusions to follow

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a number of personnel decisions regarding the heads of territorial communities where preparations for the implementation of resilience plans are falling behind schedule.

"Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on providing our country with the necessary volumes of fuel, as well as on the implementation of relevant resilience plans in the regions. Some hromadas, unfortunately, are lagging behind in the preparatory work. We will draw conclusions, including personnel ones. I thank everyone who works truly effectively in the interests of Ukraine and their hromada," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, preparations for the winter heating season are ongoing, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, together with Naftogaz of Ukraine, are fulfilling tasks to build a network of additional energy partnerships for Ukraine, which will ensure support for the coming winter and in the long term.

"Serhiy Koretsky reported on work at the level between energy companies: we are preparing relevant agreements for July. I am grateful to all partners for their readiness to cooperate with Ukraine on equal terms. We also defined political priorities that we can strengthen at the level of relations with state leaders," Zelenskyy reported.