Kyiv applies emergency outage schedules – Ukrenergo in Kyiv Digital

Emergency power outages are starting to be applied in Kyiv, according to the National Power Company Ukrenergo section on the "Kyiv Digital" resource.

Thus, planned schedules are not in effect.

As reported, during Tuesday, emergency outage schedules, and later stricter special emergency outage schedules, were introduced in Sumy region.

A number of distribution system operators warned about an increase in the number of outage queues for Tuesday.

For tomorrow, as for today, electricity outages have been announced throughout Ukraine from 17.00 to 22.00 in the volume of 1 queue.