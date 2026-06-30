Firefighters liquidate 2 burning sites in Chornobyl zone forests

The fire has been contained at two locations in the forest arrays of the Chornobyl exclusion zone, and the liquidation of another burning center continues, the State Emergency Service reported.

"The liquidation of the fire continues in the forest arrays of the Chornobyl exclusion zone. SES rescuers, together with employees of the fire guard of the 'Pivnichna Pushcha', have contained the fire at two locations. Currently, the liquidation of another burning center is ongoing," the SES said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

It is reported that to provide fire equipment access to the centers of fire, forest roads are being cleared using heavy engineering equipment, and specialized equipment is used to create mineralized strips that help contain the spread of fire and prevent it from moving to other sections of the forest array.

UAVs are being used to monitor the territory. In total, more than 260 firefighters and around 65 units of special equipment are involved on site. The radiation background in the area of operations remains within the norm.