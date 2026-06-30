Interfax-Ukraine
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18:16 30.06.2026

European Commission allocates first tranche of EUR 3.9 bln for UAV purchase

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European Commission allocates first tranche of EUR 3.9 bln for UAV purchase

The European Commission has allocated the first tranche, EUR 3.9 billion, for the purchase of drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense's press service said.

"The European Commission has allocated the first EUR 3.9 billion for the purchase of drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is the first tranche as part of a EUR 6 billion defense package approved to support the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said on the website on Tuesday.

The funding is being provided under the European Union's EUR 90 billion Ukraine Support Loan mechanism for the period 2026-2027. Of this amount, EUR 30 billion is earmarked for budgetary assistance, and EUR 60 billion for defense support.

In 2026, EUR 28.3 billion from this defense package is to be allocated to support Ukraine's defense-industrial capabilities.

According to the Defense Ministry, rapid funding for drone procurement is a critically important priority for supporting Ukraine. "Ukrainian-made drones have already proven their effectiveness in combat conditions. Scaling up drone procurement will allow for faster fulfillment of unit needs and the development of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex," the ministry said in the statement.

Tags: #drones #european_commission

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