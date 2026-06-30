Interfax-Ukraine
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14:16 30.06.2026

URCS warns of fake information on Telegram about alleged payments from organization

1 min read
URCS warns of fake information on Telegram about alleged payments from organization
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has warned of spread of false information in Telegram social network about alleged payments from organization.

"In Telegram channels, false messages are again being spread about alleged one-time financial assistance in amount of UAH 9,600 from Ukrainian Red Cross. In such publications, users are urged to follow link and register to receive payment. We emphasize: this information is not true," URCS reported on Facebook.

Ukrainian Red Cross has not announced assistance programs on such terms and does not register through third-party websites or Telegram channels. All relevant information about assistance programs is published only on official website of URCS and on official pages of organization on social networks.

URCS urges not to follow suspicious links, not to enter personal or banking data on unknown websites, and always check information on official resources.

If you come across similar message or have doubts about veracity of information, report to email address [email protected] or by phone 0 800 357 100.

Tags: #fake #urcs

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