Yermolaiev's wife says she was elsewhere during Monaco explosion – media

The official wife of Dnipro-based businessman Vadym Yermolayev, near whose house in Monaco an explosion occurred on the evening of June 29, was not injured as she was physically in a different location – another woman is currently in serious condition, Suspilne has reported, citing its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

Suspilne correspondents contacted Anna Yermolayeva. She noted that she was not ready to share details of the incident. "Right now, we are under severe stress and are actively cooperating with the investigation and law enforcement agencies," the woman added.

Earlier, media reported that on Monday evening, June 29, as a result of the detonation of an explosive device near a residential building in Monte Carlo, three people, including a teenager, were injured, two of them very seriously. According to media reports, Dnipro businessman Vadym Yermolayev is among the victims. Monaco authorities previously stated that according to CCTV footage, an unidentified individual brought an explosive device concealed in a backpack to the building, planted it, and then fled the scene. According to the authorities, the suspect in the Monaco explosion left the principality and headed toward France.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco is establishing the circumstances of the explosion.