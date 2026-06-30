Interfax-Ukraine
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17:34 30.06.2026

Defense Ministry launching 'basic-level' program to equip units with UAVs

2 min read
Defense Ministry launching 'basic-level' program to equip units with UAVs

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of the first phase of the Basic Level project, which involves ensuring a minimum guaranteed monthly supply of drones to military units.

"Currently, the distribution of drones and equipment among brigades remains uneven. This makes it more difficult for brigades to plan their work and combat operations. That is precisely why, together with the General Staff, we are launching the Basic Level of Provision… Units will receive a fixed allocation, which will allow them to plan their work and combat operations several months in advance. At the same time, manufacturers will have a predictable demand forecast for six to 12 months, which will help them scale up production," Fedorov said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, units will be able to independently select the offered UAVs through the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace, and the system will coordinate the deliveries. If the required type of drone is temporarily out of stock, the unit will receive another one with the same or similar specifications.

Deliveries under the project will begin as early as July, the defense minister said.

The first phase will include radio- and fiber-optic-controlled FPV drones, Mavics, bombers, reconnaissance drones, and light middle-strike drones, which, he said, are currently in the highest demand on the front lines. "This is only the first phase. Next, we will gradually expand the Basic Level of Support to include not only drones but also other categories of weapons and military equipment, so that this approach becomes the new standard for supplying the Defense Forces," Fedorov said.

Tags: #drones #fedorov #defense_ministry

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