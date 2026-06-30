Supreme Court to rule on Poroshenko sanctions July 10

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/05/12

– At a meeting on Tuesday at 15.00, the Supreme Court announced the completion of the trial in the case challenging the sanctions against MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, and announced that the ruling in the case will be declared on the morning of July 10 at 10.00.

"Today is a little better, because they have already announced that the court session is over, that all proceedings are completed, that they cannot take more than 10 days, and in ten days it should be delivered," Poroshenko said after the session on Tuesday.

He noted that dragging out for a year and a half a process that should have lasted two months is a violation of his rights. "The Code of Administrative Procedure allocates a maximum period of two months during which such a case must be considered. Within two months, the authorities, the government, the Office of the President had to provide the court and society with convincing evidence that motivated them to act this way (to impose sanctions against him – IF-U). Very soon it will be a year and a half – 18 months. The consideration period has been exceeded ninefold," the politician said, adding that at Tuesday's session "de facto the same thing was announced – that we are announcing a recess in order to prepare the ruling."

At the same time, he expressed gratitude for the support during the lengthy trial and noted that more than seven representatives of embassies and diplomatic missions attended Tuesday's session.

Poroshenko also cautioned the authorities against pressuring the panel of judges and warned that the independence of the judicial branch of power is one of the conditions for Ukraine's European integration.

As reported, on February 13, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the NSDC decision of February 12 "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)." According to the annex to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Kostiantyn Zhevago, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov, and former People's Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko challenged the sanctions in the Supreme Court. On April 17, the court began considering the lawsuit in the presence of people's deputies of Ukraine, as well as diplomats from the European Union mission and representatives of the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark. Poroshenko's representatives emphasize that the sanctions were imposed illegally as he is a citizen of Ukraine who is inside the country, whereas only Russia considers him a "terrorist." Therefore, there are no grounds under the law for the sanctions.

On May 19, it became known that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) accepted Poroshenko's case for consideration. As the politician's defense lawyer Illya Novikov reported, the lawyers filed two more complaints: the first challenging the sanctions, and the second regarding the violation of reasonable time limits for proceedings.