Palisa meets new US defense attache to Ukraine, discusses security issues

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Brigadier General Pavlo Palisa discussed the security situation, current needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and further coordination of cooperation with US Defense Attache Brigadier General Allen Pepper.

"Met with US Defense Attache Brigadier General Allen Pepper. We thank Brigadier General Brad Nicholson for years of fruitful cooperation, open dialogue, and support for Ukraine," Palisa said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Brigadier General Brad Nicholson held the position of senior military representative and defense attache of the US Embassy in Ukraine since July 2025, succeeding Major General Keith Phillips in this position.

According to Palisa, the meeting participants discussed the security situation, current needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and further coordination of cooperation. "Partnership with the United States remains one of the key elements of strengthening Ukraine's defense capability. Grateful for the support," Palisa said.