Russian KAB strikes on Sumy injure 12 people – official

The number of people injured in a massive strike with Russian guided aerial bombs (KABs) on Sumy has increased to 12 people, five of whom have been hospitalized, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"After the KAB strikes on the Sumy community, 12 civilians have already sought help. This is the data as of 15:00. Currently, five wounded are in hospitals. These are a woman and four men, they are under medical supervision," he said on Telegram.

According to him, the other victims received the necessary assistance and are undergoing outpatient treatment.