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15:45 30.06.2026

Zelenskyy announces scaling up of program for direct funding of combat units

2 min read
Zelenskyy announces scaling up of program for direct funding of combat units
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine will scale up the program for direct funding of combat units, from July the volume of funding per each battalion performing combat missions will increase, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a report by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

"First: the program of direct funding of units works well. We will scale up this program. From next month, the volume of funding calculated for each battalion performing combat missions will increase. Since last year, when such funding started, this has already allowed the brigades to speed up the procurement of drones and other necessary equipment," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The president said that separate funding will also additionally start operating for artillery units operating in the combat zone, as well as for corps-level units performing combat missions.

"There is already a decision of the Stavka regarding this, and in July our units will receive additional resources," the president said.

According to him, the program of guaranteed monthly distribution of personnel for combat brigades has also reached a stable reinforcement of the brigades.

"This means more predictability for commanders in management and significantly more opportunities for units in independent organization of personnel training," Zelenskyy said.

Palisa also reported on communication with partners regarding separate agreements on strengthening air defense.

"There are things we can do additionally in cooperation at the level between the United States and European countries. It is important that Ukrainian diplomats 100% ensure the necessary communication between the military of the respective states. Missiles and air defense systems for Ukraine are the first priority of international work," he said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #program #palisa #defense

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