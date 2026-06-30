Ukrainian youth to be able to travel EU countries for free from 2027 through participation in DiscoverEU program – Kuleba

Starting from 2027, Ukrainian youth will be able to participate in the DiscoverEU program within the framework of Erasmus+ for the first time and travel through European Union countries for free, following a decision made by the European Commission, Vice Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"Every year, 1,200 Ukrainians who have reached the age of 18 will be able to use the program. The selection will take place twice a year – in spring and autumn, and the first contest for Ukrainian participants is scheduled for March 2027," he said on Telegram.

According to him, the program participants will get an opportunity to travel around Europe for one month, using seven free days of rail travel. The program also provides discounts for visiting museums, cultural and sports events, accommodation, and other partner services.

For the first time, the program opens up for youth living in Ukraine; previously, such an opportunity was available only to Ukrainians who had a permanent place of residence in EU countries.

Kuleba said that a special Help Desk will also be created to support participants, which will start operating from January 2027 and provide information support regarding participation in the program.

The Vice Prime Minister thanked the European Commission and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos for supporting this decision.