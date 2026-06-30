General Staff reports striking 2 bridges in occupied Zaporizhia region and Crimea

Photo: General Staff

General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine reported striking two bridges – in area of Azovske in temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region, as well as in area of Ichki settlement in temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, and announced results of strike on Slavyansk oil refinery on night of June 28.

"On June 29 and night of June 30, as part of reducing military and economic potential of Russia, units of Defense Forces of Ukraine struck number of important enemy targets," statement of General Staff on Telegram on Tuesday reads.

Thus, according to General Staff, a road bridge in area of Azovske, Zaporizhia region, was hit, as well as a railway bridge in area of Ichki settlement in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. "The enemy uses these objects to transfer personnel, weapons, ammunition, and logistical assets. Results of strikes are being clarified," report says.

The General Staff also briefed on results of assessment of damage caused on June 28, 2026 to Slavyansk oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban (Krasnodar Krai, Russia). According to General Staff, destruction of four tanks with total volume of 35,000 cubic meters, damage to another nine tanks with total volume of 30,000 cubic meters, as well as an oil processing unit, has been confirmed.

In addition, General Staff reported striking enemy UAV control points in areas of Vesela Lopan of Belgorod region (Russia), Komar in Donetsk region, Myrne, Luhove and Skelky of Zaporizhia region. An enemy command and observation post in area of Staromlynivka, Donetsk region, was also struck.