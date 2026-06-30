MFA confirms 3 individuals of Ukrainian origin injured in Monaco explosion

As result of explosion in Monaco, three people – members of family of Ukrainian origin – were injured, identification of victims is underway, information on whether they have citizenship of Ukraine is being clarified, press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has told journalists.

"Embassy of Ukraine in French Republic (within area of responsibility of which Principality of Monaco is located) sent requests to local competent authorities after reports of explosion in Monte Carlo. According to preliminary data, at about 21:00, surveillance cameras in front of entrance to residential building in Monaco recorded an unknown person, and later explosion of backpack that they left at scene," comment says.

The ministry noted that law enforcement officers activated emergency safety plan, search for suspect is ongoing. Monaco Prosecutor's Office launched investigation, qualification of event is being clarified.

"According to information from local rescue services, as result of explosion, three people – members of family of Ukrainian origin – were injured. Currently, identification of injured persons is being carried out through official channels, information regarding presence of Ukrainian citizenship in them is being clarified," MFA told.

In order to promptly clarify circumstances and provide consular and legal assistance, embassy established direct contact with representatives of Monaco police, medical institutions where wounded were hospitalized, and judicial authorities.

As MFA emphasized, within framework of defined procedures for providing consular assistance, Ukrainian diplomats are at scene.

Earlier, media reported that on Monday evening, June 29, as result of explosion of explosive device near residential building in Monte Carlo, three people, including a teenager, were injured, two of them – very seriously. Among victims is businessman from Dnipro Vadym Yermolaiev. Monaco authorities previously reported that, according to data obtained from video surveillance cameras, unknown person brought explosive device hidden in backpack to building, installed it, and then disappeared from scene. According to authorities, the suspect in Monaco explosion left the principality and headed for France.