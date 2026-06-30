Mercy Corps taps $300,000 for Ukrainian business, creative industries support – official

International humanitarian non-governmental organization Mercy Corps is allocating $300,000 to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as well as Ukraine's creative industries, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna said.

"During the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 in Gdańsk, we signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. I am grateful to our partners for supporting Ukraine! As part of this partnership, we will work together to expand business opportunities in the creative industries, support social entrepreneurship, and foster innovation," Berezhna wrote on Facebook last week.

She also announced a separate initiative aimed at ensuring that "veterans, internally displaced persons, women, young people, and people with disabilities have greater opportunities to participate in the cultural and economic life of their communities."