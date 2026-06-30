Interfax-Ukraine
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14:04 30.06.2026

Ukraine signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Sweden to preserve cultural heritage of Velykyi Luh

2 min read
Ukraine signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Sweden to preserve cultural heritage of Velykyi Luh

Memorandum of cooperation was signed in Stockholm to preserve cultural heritage of Velykyi Luh – historical heart of Zaporizhia and one of key symbols of Ukrainian Cossack history, the Embassy of Ukraine in Sweden said on Tuesday.

"Russia destruction of Kakhovka dam in 2023 became a humanitarian and environmental disaster for Ukraine. At same time, after receded water, vast territories of Velykyi Luh that had been flooded for decades opened up, along with them – thousands of archaeological and historical sites: ancient burials, settlements, ship remains, traces of different eras and wars," report on Facebook says.

The signed memorandum united Ukrainian, Swedish, and international institutions: Zaporizhia Regional State Administration, Zaporizhia National University, Khortytsia National Reserve, Swedish National Maritime, Transport and Military Museums, and International Congress of Maritime Museums.

The ceremony took place at Swedish National Maritime Museum. In welcoming speech, Ambassador of Ukraine to Kingdom of Sweden Svitlana Zalishchuk thanked partners for supporting Ukraine in protecting cultural heritage.

According to information from embassy, discovered sites require urgent documentation, research, and preservation. This is not only about archaeology, but also about protection of memory.

The memorandum is important step toward creating International Center for Research and Preservation of Velykyi Luh – space for science, education, archaeological research, international cooperation, and post-war recovery.

"For Ukraine, this project is not only about receiving help. It is about partnership. We have something to offer: knowledge of our scientists, experience of our archaeologists and museums, living memory of places where Ukrainian, Swedish, and European histories intersect," report says.

Tags: #ukraine #sweden #embassy

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