Interfax-Ukraine
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13:31 30.06.2026

SBU detains Russia collaborator, occupational ex-minister of energy of Crimea, in Kyiv

2 min read
SBU detains Russia collaborator, occupational ex-minister of energy of Crimea, in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained in Kyiv former head of Republican Committee of Autonomous Republic of Crimea for Fuel, Energy and Innovation Policy, who went to cooperate with enemy after temporary seizure of peninsula in 2014, and notified him of suspicion of high treason.

"Virtually immediately after temporary annexation, he obtained Russian citizenship and offered rashists his help. Later, local Gauleiter Aksyonov appointed him so-called ‘minister of fuel and energy of Republic of Crimea.’ In this ‘position,’ suspect helped occupation administration of Russia establish control over strategically important energy infrastructure of peninsula," report on Telegram channel of special service says.

This refers to Simferopol and Sevastopol thermal power plants, Tavriiska Thermal Power Plant (TPP), network of solar and wind power plants, gas pipelines and gas compressor stations, oil depots and oil terminals in Kerch and Feodosia.

"Also, within two years after ‘appointment,’ offender tried to integrate and ‘reregister’ Crimean energy assets under legislation of Russia. After ‘dismissal’ from occupation government, suspect continued to work in interests of Kremlin regime, heading number of local companies in extraction industry," special service told.

SBU officers detained suspect in capital of Ukraine, where he arrived to settle personal matters. During searches at place of residence of detained man, Russian passports, bank cards, and documents with evidence of work for Russia were found.

Investigators of Security Service notified him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111 of Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

The offender is held in custody without bail. He faces up to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by SBU officers in Autonomous Republic of Crimea under procedural guidance of Prosecutor’s Office of Autonomous Republic of Crimea and city of Sevastopol.

Tags: #sbu #collaborators #crimea

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