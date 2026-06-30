Interfax-Ukraine
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13:17 30.06.2026

Cabinet receives EUR 3.8 billion from European Union to finance defense industrial complex, urgent army needs – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Cabinet receives EUR 3.8 billion from European Union to finance defense industrial complex, urgent army needs – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Another EUR 3.8 billion from European Union arrived in special fund of state budget of Ukraine, it will be directed to strengthening capabilities of defense industrial complex and ensuring urgent deliveries for front needs, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"Another EUR 3.8 billion from European Union arrived in special fund of State Budget. These funds will be directed to financing priority defense needs – production of Ukrainian drones, strengthening capabilities of defense industrial complex, and ensuring urgent deliveries for front needs. This is first tranche of specifically defense support within new financial instrument Ukraine Support Loan," she wrote on Telegram.

Prime minister reminded that on June 25, state budget received EUR 3.2 billion for budget support under this same loan. Thus, total volume of funds received by Ukraine under this instrument amounts to EUR 7 billion.

Tags: #financing #svyrydenko #defense_industry #eu

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