Interfax-Ukraine
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13:04 30.06.2026

Four deputies of so-called 'DPR' notified of suspicion in absentia

1 min read
Four deputies of so-called 'DPR' notified of suspicion in absentia

Prosecutors of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office notified in absentia four deputies of so-called "Donetsk People’s Republic" ("DPR") of suspicion for helping occupiers send about 60,000 men from Donetsk region to front, Office of Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"In February 2022, deputies voted for decree on general mobilization in occupied territory of Donetsk region, and this decision became part of mechanism that allowed taking men and sending them to fight against Ukraine," report on Telegram says.

The agency emphasizes that under threat of prosecution, 60,000 people were forcibly mobilized through illegal military enlistment offices of "DPR and sent to front as part of Russian army.

Four suspects are charged with violation of laws and customs of war.

Two of them have already been previously sentenced in absentia for crimes against national security of Ukraine.

Tags: #donetsk_region #sbu #dpr

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