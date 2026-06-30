Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:52 30.06.2026

Russian stike on Sumy injures at least 11 – official

1 min read

Number of injured due to massed strike with guided aerial bombs (KABs) in Sumy community increased to 11 people, acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar has said.

"Today, enemy delivered four strikes with guided aerial bombs on civil infrastructure facility of Sumy city community. As of now, 11 casualties are known. All of them sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized. Medics are providing necessary assistance," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Earlier, seven injured were reported, and that one person was in serious condition. A woman was successfully rescued from under rubble by rescuers.

"All emergency and specialized services are working on spot. Elimination of consequences of strike, inspection of territory, and clarification of information regarding destruction are ongoing," Kobzar noted.

Tags: #sumy #russian_attack

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