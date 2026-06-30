Zelenskyy: Long-range sanctions repeatedly reach Dubna space communications center in Moscow region

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian long-range sanctions repeatedly reached Dubna space communications center in Moscow region, which is used for reconnaissance and coordination of activity of Russia occupational contingent in Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today, our long-range sanctions against Russia for this war repeatedly reached Dubna space communications center in Moscow region. This is special satellite communications facility used, in particular, for reconnaissance and coordination of activity of Russia occupational contingent in Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to president, distance from state border of Ukraine to this facility is more than 500 kilometers.

"Recently, our Defense Forces of Ukraine already reached four such Russian centers – not only in Moscow, but also in Vladimir regions. Step by step, we are implementing our plan of long-range sanctions and making it as difficult as possible for Russia to conduct aggressive operations against Ukraine and occupy our territories," he noted.

Zelenskyy also reported on preparation of relevant actions regarding other similar facilities of enemy.

On June 22, General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine stated about hit on night of June 21 on space communications center in Moscow region, UAV operators training ground, and logistics infrastructure of enemy, confirmed damage to infrastructure of Kavkaz port in Krasnodar krai of Russia and two car ferries.