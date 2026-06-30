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12:01 30.06.2026

Poland will not transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – Polish defense minister

1 min read
Poland will not transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – Polish defense minister
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Poland canceled previously planned transfer of decommissioning MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has said.

"I proposed a very partnership-based approach. MiGs in exchange for drones. Ukrainians initially agreed to this," Kosiniak-Kamysz said in interview with Polsat News.

He specified that under agreement, Ukrainians were supposed to share with Poland their experience of using drones on battlefield. "This is symbolic issue, but it is very important that they share know-how and partly technologies. They are indeed very skilled at this. And they agreed to this – and then pulled out of these agreements," the Polish defense minister said.

"There are no MiGs for Ukraine, because there are no drones or unmanned capabilities for Poland," he concluded.

Earlier, Kosiniak-Kamysz stated about planned transfer to Ukraine of MiG-29 fighters being decommissioned from Polish Air Force in exchange for transfer of drone technologies by Ukraine to Poland. There are 14 MiG-29s in service with Polish Armed Forces.

Tags: #mig_29 #poland #kosiniak_kamysz

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