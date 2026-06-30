Russian KAB strikes on civil infrastructure in Sumy injure at least 7 – official

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Seven people were injured due to a massed bombing of a civil infrastructure facility in Sumy community, head of regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"With guided aerial bombs, enemy today hit a civil infrastructure facility in Sumy community. Four strikes were recorded. Preliminarily, seven people have been hospitalized. One person is in serious condition. A woman was successfully rescued from under rubble," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all victims are being provided with necessary medical assistance.

Full scale of consequences of attack is being established.