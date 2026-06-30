Interfax-Ukraine
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11:46 30.06.2026

Mathernova hopes for de-escalation in relations with Poland

2 min read
Mathernova hopes for de-escalation in relations with Poland

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova hopes that Ukrainian relations with Poland are at stage of de-escalation, since history is very complex topic.

"I very, very much hope that common sense will prevail. I highly hope that in relations with Poland we are at stage of de-escalation, not escalation. Because history is very complex topic. There are times when historical grievances can be resolved. But there are even more difficult times, and I believe that now it would be difficult to resolve this," she said at special discussion of Kyiv Security Forum "Recovery of Ukraine: Talks or Actions?" dedicated to outcomes of Ukraine Recovery Conference.

As reported, at end of May 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assigned honorary name "after Heroes of UPA" to Separate Special Operations Center "North" of Special Operations Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine. The decision caused criticism in Poland, where Ukrainian Insurgent Army is associated with Volyn tragedy.

On June 19, Poland President Karol Nawrocki announced decision to deprive President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Order of the White Eagle, explaining this by disagreements over historical memory and attitude toward Ukrainian Insurgent Army. After that, second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, third President Viktor Yushchenko, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Borys Tarasiuk, and number of other Ukrainian statesmen renounced Polish award.

Tags: #mathernova #ukraine #poland

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