Most Ukrainians show interest in politics at various levels: local, national, European – Rating Group survey

Majority of Ukrainians discuss both local politics (80%) and Ukrainian politics (73%), as well as European politics in general (59%), which indicates interest in politics at various levels, according to final report "Common Contours" for March-June 2026, conducted by Rating Group.

At same time, it is noted that interest of Ukrainians in European political issues is 59% and does not differ too much from average indicators in EU countries, but Ukrainians speak about European politics somewhat more often than respondents in France (51%), Portugal or Spain (56% each).

Also, Ukrainians who are interested in politics of their country are also interested in political issues of Europe. For example, among respondents who often discuss political issues of Ukraine, 49% also often discuss political issues of Europe, another 45% – sometimes.

Regarding support for joining EU and NATO, as of end of June 2026, absolute majority of Ukrainians support accession to European Union (70%) and NATO (63%).

At same time, 9% speak out against joining EU, another 18% answered that they would not participate in referendum, and 3% are undecided.

In general, support for joining EU and NATO decreased over three years, lowest point was in April 2026, but in June 2026 substantial increase in support is observed.

"If we talk about information background in March and April, Ukrainians probably noticed lack of unified position in NATO and EU regarding war in Iran, critical statements of US representatives about NATO capability, hints at possible exit from alliance, etc. Simply put, doubts about real capability of NATO and generalized West in security sphere could have intensified among Ukrainians," expert on research and head of communications department of Rating Group Hlib Kuzmenko said.

Poll showed that respondents interested in European politics support European integration of Ukraine more: three quarters of respondents who often discuss European political issues with friends, and 70% of those who do so at least sometimes, favor Ukraine’s accession to EU.

Research also revealed attitude of Ukrainians toward democracy, protection of rights, communication in country: one third (33%) of Ukrainians say they are satisfied with way democracy works in country, and 3% are undecided. Against background of average indicator in EU countries (58% satisfied, 40% – no), this shows more critical assessment of functioning of democracy by Ukrainians in their country.

For example, more than half of Ukrainians (53%) disagree with opinion that core values of EU, such as fundamental rights, democracy, and rule of law, are properly protected in country, while 44% still believe these values are protected.

Regarding freedom of speech, independence of media, as well as issue of disinformation, indicators of Ukrainians are similar to EU countries. Regarding independence of media, more than half of Ukrainians are very concerned (average in EU – 56%). Disinformation very much worries 59% of Ukrainians and average of 69% of respondents in EU. Regarding freedom of speech, 59% in Ukraine and average of 67% in EU are very worried.

Poll was conducted on March 11-12, 2026 – 1,000 respondents; April 15-17, 2026 – 1,000 respondents; June 23-24, 2026 – 1,200 respondents by CATI method (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview) – telephone interviews using computer of people aged 18 and older in all regions except temporarily occupied territories, as well as territories where Ukrainian mobile communication was absent at time of poll. Results are weighted using current data of State Statistics Service of Ukraine. Sample is representative by age, sex, and type of settlement (margin of error is no more than 3.1% for sample of 1,000 respondents and 2.8% for sample of 1,200 respondents with confidence level of 0.95).