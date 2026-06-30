Interfax-Ukraine
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10:48 30.06.2026

SBU detains FSB agent reporting locations of Defense Forces in Odesa

2 min read
SBU detains FSB agent reporting locations of Defense Forces in Odesa

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed and detained local resident who collected data on locations of Defense Forces in Odesa and Odesa region, SBU reported on Tuesday.

"The suspect turned out to be local resident who came to attention of the Russian Security Service (FSB) due to his own publications in support of regime and armed groups of Russia in Telegram channels, and tracked basing points of Defense Forces," report on Telegram says.

According to case materials, offender reported to Russia air defense firing positions and locations of Armed Forces of Ukraine logistics warehouses in southern Ukraine, as well as data on local council deputy and National Guard serviceman whom he knew personally, as possible targets for liquidation.

For surveillance and data collection, suspect drove around area by car, after which he reported to handler from Russia in messenger, and then deleted correspondence.

The offender also, in order to provoke spread of panic among local residents and destabilize situation in city and region, initiated transfer of firearms.

During searches, three smartphones with evidence of his work for FSB were seized from detained man.

The suspect was notified of suspicion under several articles of Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law); Parts 1, 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine); Parts 2, 3 of Article 109 (public calls for violent change or overthrow of constitutional order or seizure of state power, as well as distribution of materials calling for such actions); Parts 2, 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Currently, he is held in custody without bail.

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out under procedural guidance of Office of Prosecutor General.

Tags: #odesa_region #sbu #fsb_agents

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