Rada committee recommends passing law on national pantheon

Photo: https://www.rada.gov.ua

Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that Verkhovna Rada adopt as whole draft law on national pantheon, deputy head of committee Yevheniya Kravchuk (Servant of the People faction) has said.

"Just now, Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy unanimously supported draft law No. 15360 on creation of Ukrainian National Pantheon, submitted by president, and recommended that Verkhovna Rada vote for it as basis and as whole," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted draft law (No. 15360) on Ukrainian National Pantheon to Verkhovna Rada on June 28.

According to draft law, Ukrainian National Pantheon may honor memory of persons who held posts of heads of state or equivalent in Rus, Kingdom of Rus, Ukrainian Cossack State (Zaporozhian Host), Ukrainian People’s Republic, West Ukrainian People’s Republic, Ukrainian State, and Carpathian Ukraine.

According to draft law, presidents of Ukraine also have right to be honored in memorial complex, except for those who, in accordance with Constitution, were removed from office by way of impeachment. In addition, persons who held positions of commanders-in-chief (chief commanders) or equivalent in armed forces (army) of Ukrainian People’s Republic, Galician Army (Ukrainian Galician Army), National Defense Organization "Carpathian Sich," and Ukrainian Insurgent Army are subject to honoring in Pantheon.

The draft law provides for honoring in Pantheon commanders-in-chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine during war for independence, persons who made historically significant contribution to gaining and restoring independence of Ukrainian state, protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, formation of Ukrainian nation, army, culture, art, science, sports, establishment of Ukrainian literary language, and development of civil society or religion. In addition, Nobel Prize laureates in science or literature, world-class figures of science or culture who were citizens of Ukraine, or who were born or lived on territory of Ukraine, or whose activities were connected with Ukraine, may be honored in Pantheon.

Draft law provides that in exceptional cases, when members of family of first degree of kinship are buried next to person, ashes of this person may be honorably reburied in Pantheon together with specified family members.

Draft law stipulates that memory of persons against whom conviction has been passed for crimes against foundations of national security of Ukraine, peace, security of mankind, and international legal order, as well as those covered by legislative restrictions of laws "On condemnation of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and prohibition of propaganda of their symbols," "On condemnation and prohibition of propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and decolonization of toponymy," "On prohibition of propaganda of Russian Nazi totalitarian regime, armed aggression of Russian Federation as terrorist state against Ukraine, symbols of Russian military invasion of Russian Nazi totalitarian regime in Ukraine," is not subject to honoring in Pantheon.