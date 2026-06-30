Russian missile strike death toll in Dnipro rises to seven – official

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Number of dead due to Russian missile attack on Dnipro on Monday increased to seven people, head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"In morning, a 59-year-old man who sustained severe wounds during enemy attack on Dnipro day before died in hospital. Doctors did everything possible, but, unfortunately, failed to save him. This missile strike claimed lives of seven people – six men and one woman," he informed on Telegram.

According to him, 16 injured residents remain in medical institutions, seven of them in serious condition.

Earlier, six dead and 29 injured were reported due to Russian missile strike on infrastructure of Dnipro.