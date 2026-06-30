Russian attacks injure 11, including 3 children, in Kherson region

Russian troops shelled Kherson region, injuring 11 people, including three children, head of regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"Due to Russian aggression, 11 people were injured, including three children," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin noted that over past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Zelenivka, Naddniprianske, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Pryozerne, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Neznamne, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Tomyna Balka, Rozlyv, Doslidne, Kizomys, Yantarne, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Inhulets, Kyselivka, Mykilske, Dariivka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Urozhaine, Virivka, Matrosivka, Vysoke, Tarasa Shevchenка, Rakivka, Chervonyi Yar, Dudchany, Tomaryne, Novoraisk, Burhunka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Novoberyslav, Novokairy, Novooleksandrivka, Sablukivka, Tiachynka, and city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror and artillery shelling.

According to him, Russian military hit critical, transport, and social infrastructure, residential quarters of settlements of region, in particular, damaging multi-story building and eight private houses.

Occupiers also damaged cell towers, a farm, gas pipelines, outbuildings, an ambulance, and private cars.