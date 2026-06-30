Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:50 30.06.2026

Russian drone strike on intercity bus kills 1, injures at least 6 – media

1 min read

One person was killed and six were injured when a Russian drone attacked a "Lebedyn – Kharkiv" intercity bus on the Kharkiv – Okhtyrka highway, Kordon.Media has said.

"The drone hit the bus on the afternoon of June 29 on the Kharkiv – Okhtyrka highway in Bohodukhiv district. There were 11 passengers and a driver inside. A 75-year-old woman, a resident of Lebedyn region, was killed. Another six people were injured, including two residents of Okhtyrka district," a report on the publication’s Telegram channel says.

Tags: #sumy_region #russian_attack

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