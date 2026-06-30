Ukraine offers South Korea security partnership – Sybiha

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukraine is ready to share its experience in security sphere with Republic of Korea and offers Seoul mutually beneficial partnership amid growing threats due to cooperation between Russia and North Korea (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – DPRK), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha said.

"Due to participation of DPRK in war against Ukraine and support for regime in Pyongyang, Moscow exports instability to Korean Peninsula. Conversely, Ukraine is ready to export security and share its experience. We offer our partners in ROK mutually beneficial partnership in security sphere," he wrote on social network X.

Sybiha noted that he is on visit to demilitarized zone in Korea.

"It becomes completely clear that global security is directly interconnected. Behind this line stands totalitarian regime that actively helps Russia destroy peaceful Ukrainian cities. Due to dangerous actions of Pyongyang and Moscow, this historic line is now physically connected to our own front lines in Ukraine," minister noted.

According to him, Republic of Korea achieved huge success thanks to defense of its freedom, international solidarity, and unwavering security guarantees. This very preservation of freedom, sovereignty, and democratic choice is what Ukraine is fighting for today, Sybiha emphasized.

"True peace is never maintained by empty pieces of paper, like Budapest Memorandum, but by strength of real deterrence. Like Republic of Korea, Ukraine strives for self-reliance, reliable air defense, and advanced, powerful defense industry to prevent future aggression. We work tirelessly for this very future, ensuring our long-term security through national strength," Sybiha said.