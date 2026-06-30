Russian drone attacks injure 2 in Chernihiv region – SES

Two people sustained injuries due to attacks by Russian drones in Chernihiv region, State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has said.

"Over past day, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with strike drones. In Chernihiv district, enemy drone hit truck. As result of strike, trailer caught fire, and 67-year-old man was injured. In Novhorod-Siversky district, due to falling of UAV on open territory, fire of dry grass broke out. As result of event, 84-year-old woman was injured," report on SES website says.

SES rescuers promptly liquidated all centers of fire.