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09:35 30.06.2026

Explosion in Monaco injures businessman of Ukrainian origin Vadym Yermolaiev – media

2 min read
Explosion in Monaco injures businessman of Ukrainian origin Vadym Yermolaiev – media

All victims of terrorist attack in Monaco are members of same family, one of injured adults is businessman of Ukrainian origin Vadym Yermolaiev, Le Figaro reports.

"58-year-old businessman, who heads empire covering spheres of real estate, industry, and winemaking, and who received Cypriot citizenship, appears to be rather scandalous figure in financial sphere. He was injured during explosion in Monaco on Monday evening and is currently between life and death," report says.

According to BBC, Yermolaiev is businessman from Dnipro, founder of Alef trade and production corporation and one of largest developers in city. Previously, he was included in list of 100 richest Ukrainians according to Forbes.

In 2019, he renounced citizenship of Ukraine and obtained citizenship of Cyprus.

In December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced personal sanctions against him for term of ten years.

According to SBU, ground was activity of his alcohol business in occupied Crimea, where companies, according to Ukrainian authorities, paid taxes to Russian budget.

At end of 2025, businessman’s son Artur Yermolaiev was detained in Cyprus at request of Interpol, which was connected with case concerning activity of call center network.

As reported, in Monaco on evening of Monday, June 29, explosion occurred near one of apartment buildings, injuring three people, two of whom are in critical condition.

Tags: #terrorist_attack #monaco #yermolaiev

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