Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:22 30.06.2026

Russian shellings injure 10 in Sumy region over day

2 min read
Russian shellings injure 10 in Sumy region over day
Photo: https://t.me/hryhorov_oleg

As result of almost 100 Russian shellings of 29 settlements in 18 communities of Sumy region over past day, 10 people were injured, and damage to residential buildings, cars, and civil infrastructure objects was recorded, head of regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.

According to him, in Hlukhiv community, men aged 63 and 52, and a 34-year-old woman were wounded; a 31-year-old woman was injured; women aged 33 and 40 suffered acute stress reaction. In Seredyna-Buda community, a 52-year-old man was seriously wounded, and a 56-year-old woman was injured.

In Mykolaivka rural community, a 63-year-old man was injured. In Buryn community, a 36-year-old man was wounded.

Hryhorov added that a 20-year-old man wounded on June 27 in Vorozhba community was also hospitalized, and a 59-year-old woman injured on June 24 in Konotop community sought medical assistance.

In addition, damage was recorded in Hlukhiv community to residential buildings, non-residential premises, trucks, and infrastructure objects. In Seredyna-Buda community, a residential building was destroyed, and households, an outbuilding, and cars were damaged.

Also, in Krasnopillia community, apartment and private buildings, and outbuildings were damaged, and in Esman community, a residential building and outbuildings were destroyed.

In Yampil, Richky, Komyshany, Sumy, Buryn, Mykolaivka rural, Velyka Pysarivka, and Svesa communities, infrastructure objects, housing, transport, and non-residential premises were damaged.

In addition, five people were evacuated.

Tags: #sumy_region #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

10:03 30.06.2026
Russian missile strike death toll in Dnipro rises to seven – official

Russian missile strike death toll in Dnipro rises to seven – official

09:52 30.06.2026
Russian attacks injure 11, including 3 children, in Kherson region

Russian attacks injure 11, including 3 children, in Kherson region

09:50 30.06.2026
Russian drone strike on intercity bus kills 1, injures at least 6 – media

Russian drone strike on intercity bus kills 1, injures at least 6 – media

09:48 30.06.2026
Russian drone attacks injure 2 in Chernihiv region – SES

Russian drone attacks injure 2 in Chernihiv region – SES

09:07 30.06.2026
Russian shellings kill 4, injure 24 in Kharkiv region over day

Russian shellings kill 4, injure 24 in Kharkiv region over day

18:40 29.06.2026
UN records rise in civilian casualties from Russian infrastructure strikes

UN records rise in civilian casualties from Russian infrastructure strikes

18:29 29.06.2026
Injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia bus rises to seven, including two teenagers

Injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia bus rises to seven, including two teenagers

16:17 29.06.2026
Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 5

Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 5

15:50 29.06.2026
Zaporizhia minibus drone strike wounded count rises to 8 – official

Zaporizhia minibus drone strike wounded count rises to 8 – official

15:13 29.06.2026
Those killed in Dnipro are just people working for benefit of their native city - mayor

Those killed in Dnipro are just people working for benefit of their native city - mayor

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: June, July must be productive for Ukraine on security guarantees issue

Ukrenergo plans power restrictions for businesses, households on Tuesday evening

Halushchenko secures UAH 150 mln bail – HACC

Russia attacks minibus in Zaporizhia, kills 2, wounds 6 including child – offical

Russian attack wounds at least 21 in Dnipro, 5 in serious condition – official

LATEST

MFA urges international community to strengthen sanction pressure on Russia to protect civilians, critical infrastructure

Ukraine eyes swift launch of EU membership negotiation clusters – Dpty Head of President's Office

Ukraine offers South Korea security partnership – Sybiha

Explosion in Monaco injures businessman of Ukrainian origin Vadym Yermolaiev – media

Erdogan tells Merz Turkey works to resume negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia

Russia loses 1,350 personnel, 494 units of automotive, special equipment over day – General Staff

Russia launches over 10 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, casualties reported

Zelenskyy: June, July must be productive for Ukraine on security guarantees issue

Ukraine talks with France on SCALP missile production license, keeps contact with USA – Fedorov

Occupiers' advance slows by almost half last week – DeepState

AD
AD