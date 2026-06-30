Russian shellings injure 10 in Sumy region over day

Photo: https://t.me/hryhorov_oleg

As result of almost 100 Russian shellings of 29 settlements in 18 communities of Sumy region over past day, 10 people were injured, and damage to residential buildings, cars, and civil infrastructure objects was recorded, head of regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.

According to him, in Hlukhiv community, men aged 63 and 52, and a 34-year-old woman were wounded; a 31-year-old woman was injured; women aged 33 and 40 suffered acute stress reaction. In Seredyna-Buda community, a 52-year-old man was seriously wounded, and a 56-year-old woman was injured.

In Mykolaivka rural community, a 63-year-old man was injured. In Buryn community, a 36-year-old man was wounded.

Hryhorov added that a 20-year-old man wounded on June 27 in Vorozhba community was also hospitalized, and a 59-year-old woman injured on June 24 in Konotop community sought medical assistance.

In addition, damage was recorded in Hlukhiv community to residential buildings, non-residential premises, trucks, and infrastructure objects. In Seredyna-Buda community, a residential building was destroyed, and households, an outbuilding, and cars were damaged.

Also, in Krasnopillia community, apartment and private buildings, and outbuildings were damaged, and in Esman community, a residential building and outbuildings were destroyed.

In Yampil, Richky, Komyshany, Sumy, Buryn, Mykolaivka rural, Velyka Pysarivka, and Svesa communities, infrastructure objects, housing, transport, and non-residential premises were damaged.

In addition, five people were evacuated.