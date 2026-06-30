Interfax-Ukraine
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09:09 30.06.2026

Erdogan tells Merz Turkey works to resume negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia

1 min read
Erdogan tells Merz Turkey works to resume negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia

Turkey continues to make efforts to achieve lasting peace in war between Russia and Ukraine and is working to resume negotiation process and revitalize diplomatic efforts, Communications Directorate of Turkish presidency reports.

"Turkey continues to make efforts to achieve lasting peace in war between Russia and Ukraine, and is working to resume negotiation process and revitalize diplomatic efforts," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during phone call with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

As noted, leaders discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Germany, as well as regional and global issues.

During conversation, Erdogan also stated that at NATO leaders’ summit to be held in Ankara, Turkey expects demonstration of strong political will to strengthen European defense within NATO framework and preserve transatlantic bond.

Tags: #negotiations #turkey #russia #merz #ukraine #erdogan

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