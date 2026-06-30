Russian shellings kill 4, injure 24 in Kharkiv region over day

Over past day, Russian Armed Forces launched strikes with missiles, guided aerial bombs, and drones of various types on Kharkiv and 29 settlements of region, leaving dead and injured, head of regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"As result of shellings, four people were killed; 24 people were injured, including two children," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, in Kharkiv, a 23-year-old woman was killed and 12 people were injured; in Hubarivka of Bohodukhiv community, a 75-year-old woman was killed, women aged 66 and 18, and men aged 61 and 40 were injured; in Staryi Saltiv, women aged 60 and 70, and a 73-year-old man were wounded; in Taranivka of Zmiiv community, girls aged 9 and 10 were injured; in Berestyn, a 72-year-old woman was wounded; in Borova, a 64-year-old man was injured; in Bohodukhiv, a 60-year-old man was wounded; in Horokhovatka of Borova community, two people were killed (their data is being updated).