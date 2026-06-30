Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:07 30.06.2026

Russian shellings kill 4, injure 24 in Kharkiv region over day

1 min read
Russian shellings kill 4, injure 24 in Kharkiv region over day

Over past day, Russian Armed Forces launched strikes with missiles, guided aerial bombs, and drones of various types on Kharkiv and 29 settlements of region, leaving dead and injured, head of regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"As result of shellings, four people were killed; 24 people were injured, including two children," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, in Kharkiv, a 23-year-old woman was killed and 12 people were injured; in Hubarivka of Bohodukhiv community, a 75-year-old woman was killed, women aged 66 and 18, and men aged 61 and 40 were injured; in Staryi Saltiv, women aged 60 and 70, and a 73-year-old man were wounded; in Taranivka of Zmiiv community, girls aged 9 and 10 were injured; in Berestyn, a 72-year-old woman was wounded; in Borova, a 64-year-old man was injured; in Bohodukhiv, a 60-year-old man was wounded; in Horokhovatka of Borova community, two people were killed (their data is being updated).

Tags: #kharkiv_region #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

10:03 30.06.2026
Russian missile strike death toll in Dnipro rises to seven – official

Russian missile strike death toll in Dnipro rises to seven – official

09:52 30.06.2026
Russian attacks injure 11, including 3 children, in Kherson region

Russian attacks injure 11, including 3 children, in Kherson region

09:50 30.06.2026
Russian drone strike on intercity bus kills 1, injures at least 6 – media

Russian drone strike on intercity bus kills 1, injures at least 6 – media

09:48 30.06.2026
Russian drone attacks injure 2 in Chernihiv region – SES

Russian drone attacks injure 2 in Chernihiv region – SES

09:22 30.06.2026
Russian shellings injure 10 in Sumy region over day

Russian shellings injure 10 in Sumy region over day

18:40 29.06.2026
UN records rise in civilian casualties from Russian infrastructure strikes

UN records rise in civilian casualties from Russian infrastructure strikes

18:29 29.06.2026
Injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia bus rises to seven, including two teenagers

Injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia bus rises to seven, including two teenagers

16:17 29.06.2026
Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 5

Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 5

15:50 29.06.2026
Zaporizhia minibus drone strike wounded count rises to 8 – official

Zaporizhia minibus drone strike wounded count rises to 8 – official

15:13 29.06.2026
Those killed in Dnipro are just people working for benefit of their native city - mayor

Those killed in Dnipro are just people working for benefit of their native city - mayor

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: June, July must be productive for Ukraine on security guarantees issue

Ukrenergo plans power restrictions for businesses, households on Tuesday evening

Halushchenko secures UAH 150 mln bail – HACC

Russia attacks minibus in Zaporizhia, kills 2, wounds 6 including child – offical

Russian attack wounds at least 21 in Dnipro, 5 in serious condition – official

LATEST

Ukraine eyes swift launch of EU membership negotiation clusters – Dpty Head of President's Office

Ukraine offers South Korea security partnership – Sybiha

Explosion in Monaco injures businessman of Ukrainian origin Vadym Yermolaiev – media

Erdogan tells Merz Turkey works to resume negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia

Russia loses 1,350 personnel, 494 units of automotive, special equipment over day – General Staff

Russia launches over 10 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, casualties reported

Zelenskyy: June, July must be productive for Ukraine on security guarantees issue

Ukraine talks with France on SCALP missile production license, keeps contact with USA – Fedorov

Occupiers' advance slows by almost half last week – DeepState

Occupiers advance in Zakitne on Sloviansk direction, seize 2 sq km – DeepState

AD
AD