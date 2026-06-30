Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:54 30.06.2026

Russia loses 1,350 personnel, 494 units of automotive, special equipment over day – General Staff

1 min read
Russia loses 1,350 personnel, 494 units of automotive, special equipment over day – General Staff
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Defense forces eliminated 1,350 Russian troops, one tank, 71 artillery systems, six armored vehicles, 1,952 UAVs, as well as 494 units of automotive and special equipment over past day, General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"Total combat losses of Russia from February 24, 2022 to June 30, 2026 approximately amounted to: personnel – about 1,403,550 (+1,350) people, tanks – 12,067 (+1) units, armored combat vehicles – 24,851 (+6) units, artillery systems – 45,040 (+71) units, air defense systems – 1,455 (+1) units, ground robotic complexes – 1,777 (+13) units, operational-tactical UAVs – 381,176 (+1,952) units, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 114,104 (+492) units, special equipment – 4,368 (+2) units," report says.

Data is being updated.

Tags: #losses #russia #general_staff

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