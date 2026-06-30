Russia launches over 10 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, casualties reported

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times, injuring three people and damaging civil infrastructure, head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"Three people were injured. Russia attacked four districts of the region more than 10 times with drones," he wrote on Telegram.

Hanzha indicated that in Nikopol district, the district center, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities were under strike. An enterprise, commercial pavilion, apartment building, private house, and cars were damaged. Two men aged 43 and 65 were injured. Both are in the hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

In Dnipro district, Russia struck Mykolaivka community. A grain warehouse caught fire. A 56-year-old woman was wounded. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In Kamianske district, Russians targeted Krynychky community.

In Synelnykove district, Russia struck Novopavlivka and Bohynivka communities. A tractor was destroyed and a private house was damaged.