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08:52 30.06.2026

Zelenskyy: June, July must be productive for Ukraine on security guarantees issue

1 min read
Zelenskyy: June, July must be productive for Ukraine on security guarantees issue
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine in coming weeks will intensify work with international partners to bring peace closer and expects positive decisions from Group of Seven countries and participants of Coalition of the Willing, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyyhas said.

"This week and in coming weeks we will work with partners – there are things that should be done to bring peace closer. There will be active international schedule. We very much expect positive response from the Group of Seven regarding our requests, as well as from participants of Coalition of the Willing," Zelenskyy said in evening video address on Monday.

According to president, June and July must be productive for Ukraine, primarily on issue of ensuring security guarantees.

"June – July must be productive for Ukraine, above all, for our common desire to guarantee security. Peace is needed," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also thanked international partners for supporting Ukraine and everyone who helps strengthen Ukrainian state.

Tags: #work #partners #peace

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