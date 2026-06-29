Occupiers advance in Zakitne on Sloviansk direction, seize 2 sq km – DeepState

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Over the past day, Russian occupiers have advanced in the western part of the village of Zakitne, Lyman community, Donetsk region, along the right bank of the Siversky Donets River, maps of the DeepState OSINT project show.

At the same time, the occupied area increased by 2.14 sq km, and the area of penetration (gray zone) grew by another 0.14 sq km.

According to the maps, the entire built-up area of the village fell under the control of the occupiers, while the neighboring village of Kryva Luka, which had been under the stable control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is now partially within the penetration zone.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), on the maps accompanying its report as of Sunday, depicts a similar picture: Zakitne is completely occupied, and Kryva Luka is within the infiltration zone of the Russian occupiers.

"Russian forces recently conducted an infiltration mission on the Sloviansk direction," the text of the report reads, without mentioning these specific settlements.

In contrast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not confirm this information. On the map accompanying the report as of 8:00 on Monday, the village of Zakitne is shown as under enemy attack, but predominantly under the control of the Defense Forces. Kryva Luka is entirely under the control of the Defense Forces. The General Staff does not show a "gray zone" on its maps.

"On the Sloviansk direction, the enemy launched assaults (on Sunday – IF-U) 28 times, near Zakitne, Kalenyky, Riznykivka, and toward the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka," the text of the report stated.

As reported, the week before last, the occupied area grew by an average of 3.8 sq km per day.