Ukrenergo plans power restrictions for businesses, households on Tuesday evening

NPC Ukrenergo plans to restrict electricity supply on Tuesday evening, from 17:00 to 22:00, for industry and businesses, as well as for the general public in all regions of Ukraine.

"Due to the difficult situation in the power grid – tomorrow, June 30, consumption restriction measures will be implemented in all regions of Ukraine: from 17:00 to 22:00 – power restriction schedules for industry and businesses; from 17:00 to 22:00 – hourly power outages for all consumer categories (ranging from 0.5 to 1 priority level)," according to a statement by Ukrenergo on Telegram.

As the system operator explains, the reason for introducing the restrictions is a significant increase in energy consumption due to the hot weather.

However, Ukrenergo said the situation in the power grid may change and asks consumers to follow announcements from distribution system operators (DSOs, regional power companies).

As previously reported, a number of regional power companies began warning today about possible power restrictions for Tuesday evening.

For its part, Ukrenergo emphasized the need to conserve as much electricity as possible during the evening hours, from 16:00 to 23:00, noting that consumption has increased significantly due to the heat, compared to the previous Sunday, yesterday's peak consumption was 7.4% higher.