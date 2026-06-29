UN records rise in civilian casualties from Russian infrastructure strikes

Systematic and repeated attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the winter of 2025-2026 caused large-scale disruptions in the provision of essential services and exacerbated the impact on civilians, according to a report released by the UN Human Rights Office on Monday.

The report documented the deaths of 1,272 civilians and injuries to 6,871 people during the reporting period, which is a 40% increase compared to the same period last year.

Attacks using long-range missiles and drones remained the primary cause of civilian casualties. The growing use of short-range drones near the frontline further increased risks for civilians, complicated evacuations and humanitarian operations, and heightened the isolation of certain communities.

The report on the human rights situation in Ukraine covers the period from December 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026. "Our findings highlight several deeply concerning trends: prolonged attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the winter period, an increase in civilian casualties across Ukraine, continued torture and ill-treatment of prisoners of war, and further restrictions on fundamental rights in occupied territory," Danielle Bell, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, stated.

It is reported that from October 2025 to March 2026, Russia launched at least 423 attacks on electricity generation, transmission, and distribution facilities, as well as at least 74 strikes on thermal power plants and other heating infrastructure facilities.

"The loss of electricity and heating in winter affected people’s health, safety, and ability to maintain an adequate standard of living, particularly older persons, persons with disabilities, and families with children… Next winter, people will face the same difficulties again, and if the attacks resume, even greater ones," Bell said.