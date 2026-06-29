Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:40 29.06.2026

UN records rise in civilian casualties from Russian infrastructure strikes

2 min read
UN records rise in civilian casualties from Russian infrastructure strikes

Systematic and repeated attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the winter of 2025-2026 caused large-scale disruptions in the provision of essential services and exacerbated the impact on civilians, according to a report released by the UN Human Rights Office on Monday.

The report documented the deaths of 1,272 civilians and injuries to 6,871 people during the reporting period, which is a 40% increase compared to the same period last year.

Attacks using long-range missiles and drones remained the primary cause of civilian casualties. The growing use of short-range drones near the frontline further increased risks for civilians, complicated evacuations and humanitarian operations, and heightened the isolation of certain communities.

The report on the human rights situation in Ukraine covers the period from December 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026. "Our findings highlight several deeply concerning trends: prolonged attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the winter period, an increase in civilian casualties across Ukraine, continued torture and ill-treatment of prisoners of war, and further restrictions on fundamental rights in occupied territory," Danielle Bell, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, stated.

It is reported that from October 2025 to March 2026, Russia launched at least 423 attacks on electricity generation, transmission, and distribution facilities, as well as at least 74 strikes on thermal power plants and other heating infrastructure facilities.

"The loss of electricity and heating in winter affected people’s health, safety, and ability to maintain an adequate standard of living, particularly older persons, persons with disabilities, and families with children… Next winter, people will face the same difficulties again, and if the attacks resume, even greater ones," Bell said.

Tags: #un #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

18:29 29.06.2026
Injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia bus rises to seven, including two teenagers

Injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia bus rises to seven, including two teenagers

16:17 29.06.2026
Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 5

Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 5

15:50 29.06.2026
Zaporizhia minibus drone strike wounded count rises to 8 – official

Zaporizhia minibus drone strike wounded count rises to 8 – official

15:13 29.06.2026
Those killed in Dnipro are just people working for benefit of their native city - mayor

Those killed in Dnipro are just people working for benefit of their native city - mayor

14:57 29.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks fire truck in Nikopol, casualties in Dnipro reach 29

Zelenskyy: Russia attacks fire truck in Nikopol, casualties in Dnipro reach 29

14:12 29.06.2026
Death toll from drone attack on bus in Zaporizhia rises to 3, at least 7 injured - official

Death toll from drone attack on bus in Zaporizhia rises to 3, at least 7 injured - official

12:58 29.06.2026
Russian attack wounds at least 21 in Dnipro, 5 in serious condition – official

Russian attack wounds at least 21 in Dnipro, 5 in serious condition – official

12:04 29.06.2026
Russian attack kills 4, injures at least 10 in Dnipro – official

Russian attack kills 4, injures at least 10 in Dnipro – official

09:55 29.06.2026
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 26 others in Kharkiv region over past day

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 26 others in Kharkiv region over past day

09:37 29.06.2026
Russian attacks kill 2, injure at least 9 in Sumy region – police

Russian attacks kill 2, injure at least 9 in Sumy region – police

HOT NEWS

Halushchenko secures UAH 150 mln bail – HACC

Russia attacks minibus in Zaporizhia, kills 2, wounds 6 including child – offical

Russian attack wounds at least 21 in Dnipro, 5 in serious condition – official

Russian attack kills 4, injures at least 10 in Dnipro – official

NABU detains MP Kuzminykh accused of bribery for systematic non-appearance in court hearings

LATEST

Rutte, Starmer discuss stronger aid for Ukraine

Rada proposes ban on Russian-language duplication in service sector

General Staff reports strikes on three bridges, depot, command post in occupied territory

Nine Ukrainians, two Belarusians to be deported from Poland for activities in favor of Russia

SAPO, NABU expose MP requesting $1 mln to protect call centers, launder funds

Turkey works to restore negotiations, intensify diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

China declares support for Belarus in protecting national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity

Lviv presents Ukraine first youth social housing project

Halushchenko secures UAH 150 mln bail – HACC

SAPO completes investigation into MP for illicit enrichment exceeding UAH 12.7 mln

AD
AD