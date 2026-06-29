Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:29 29.06.2026

Injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia bus rises to seven, including two teenagers

1 min read
Injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia bus rises to seven, including two teenagers

The number of wounded due to the Russian attack on a municipal bus in the regional center has increased to seven people, including two teenagers, Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has reported.

"Seven people, including two children, were injured in the bus next to which a Russian drone exploded in Zaporizhia. Girls aged 14 and 16, as well as five adults aged 23 to 64, are receiving all necessary medical assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #zaporizhia #russian_attack

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